Rotary seeks sponsors with Pancake Breakfast is coming up

The Rotary Club of Brentwood’s annual Pancake Breakfast is coming up on April the 8, and the service group is seeking both sponsors and local non-profits, charities and organizations that need the money generated by the event.

The Pancake Breakfast is held at Brentwood Middle School, and is one of the Rotary’s signature events.

Requests for funding are due April 7. A committee will meet a week later to review the requests and make their recommendations. Grants will be awarded during the May 19 Rotary meeting.