Round-up of Veterans Day deals in Williamson County

By BROOKE WANSER
Veteran’s Day is this Saturday, November 11, but some stores are already offering freebies, discounts and special deals for military veterans. Here is a round up of Williamson County businesses offering specials for the holiday; don’t forget your military ID to receive these deals!
Back Yard Burgers
1015 Center Point Pl., Franklin, TN 37064
1425 TN-96, Fairview, TN 37062
The burger chain is offering military veterans with valid ID and active duty service members in uniform a free Classic Burger on Saturday, November 11.
Bruegger’s Bagels
330 Franklin Rd, Brentwood, TN 37027
The bagel chain is offering a free small drip coffee U.S. military veterans and active military members who show ID and proof of service on Saturday.
Buffalo Wild Wings
320 Spring Creek Drive, Franklin, TN 37067
Veterans and military members who dine in on Saturday can receive one free small order of traditional or boneless wings and a side of fries.
Chipotle
430 Cool Springs Blvd., Franklin, TN 37067
269 Franklin Rd., Brentwood, TN 37027
The casual Mexican eatery is offering buy one, get one free for burritos, bowls, salads and tacos in their stores from 5 p.m. to close today, November 7, only.
Cracker Barrel
4210 Franklin Commons Ct, Franklin, TN 37067
Veterans will receive a complimentary Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola® Cake dessert on Saturday.
Denny’s
1420 Hwy 96 North Fairview, TN 37062
On Friday, November 10, veterans can get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast, from 5 a.m. to noon, at the diner.
Dunkin’ Donuts
4930 Thoroughbred Ln, Brentwood, TN 37207
9100 Carothers Pkwy #101, Franklin, TN 37067
1441 New Hwy 96 W Ste 1, Franklin, TN 37064
2098 Wall St, Spring Hill, TN 37174
Veterans will receive a free donut on Saturday, no purchase necessary.
Famous Dave’s
7086 Bakers Bridge Ave, Franklin, TN 37067
All former and current military personnel will receive a free two meat combo at the barbecue restaurant.
Firebirds Wood Fired Grill
700 Old Hickory Blvd, Brentwood, TN 37027
If you eat lunch or dinner with a veteran or active-duty military member on Friday, November 10, you will receive a free entree equal to or less than your purchase.
IHOP
1203 Murfreesboro Rd #190, Franklin, TN 37064
The pancake house is offering free red, white and blue pancakes to veterans on Friday. One dollar from non-military guests who purchase the pancakes will go to Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation, to help children of fallen veterans attend college.
Krystal
Numerous locations
Veterans and active duty military can receive a free sausage biscuit at the fast-food chain from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Logan’s Roadhouse
7087 Baker’s Bridge Ave., Franklin, TN 37064
2008 Crossings Circle, Spring Hill, TN 37174
Military members will receive a free American Road House meal on Saturday. Veterans can receive a 10% discount year round when they present a military or veterans’ ID.
O’Charley’s
1202 Murfreesboro Rd, Franklin, TN 37064
The Southern chain will offer a free $9.99er entree to all veterans and active military on Saturday.
Veterans Day, Sat. Nov. 11, we’re giving away a FREE $9.99er entree to all veterans & active military to show our thanks for their service! pic.twitter.com/SmRiaNJZnk
— O’Charley’s (@OCharleys) November 3, 2017
Outback Steakhouse
8005 Moores Ln, Brentwood, TN 37027
The classic American steakhouse chain will give a free Bloomin’ Onion and beverage to military members on Saturday.
Red Lobster
1718 Galleria Blvd, Franklin, TN 37067
The American seafood restaurant will offer a free appetizer or dessert from their select Veterans Day menu.
Red Robin
1762 Galleria Blvd, Franklin, TN 37067
The gourmet burger chain will offer a free dine-in Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries on Saturday.
Shoney’s
1306 TN-96, Franklin, TN 37064
The restaurant chain is offering a free All You Care To Eat breakfast to all veterans and active duty military members on Veterans Day from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.
TGI Fridays
520 Cool Springs Blvd, Franklin, TN 37067
Guests who show valid military ID can enjoy a free lunch menu item up to $12. This offer is valid on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.