Round-up of Veterans Day deals in Williamson County

By BROOKE WANSER

Veteran’s Day is this Saturday, November 11, but some stores are already offering freebies, discounts and special deals for military veterans. Here is a round up of Williamson County businesses offering specials for the holiday; don’t forget your military ID to receive these deals!

Back Yard Burgers

1015 Center Point Pl., Franklin, TN 37064

1425 TN-96, Fairview, TN 37062

The burger chain is offering military veterans with valid ID and active duty service members in uniform a free Classic Burger on Saturday, November 11.

Bruegger’s Bagels

330 Franklin Rd, Brentwood, TN 37027

The bagel chain is offering a free small drip coffee U.S. military veterans and active military members who show ID and proof of service on Saturday.

Buffalo Wild Wings

320 Spring Creek Drive, Franklin, TN 37067

Veterans and military members who dine in on Saturday can receive one free small order of traditional or boneless wings and a side of fries.

Chipotle

430 Cool Springs Blvd., Franklin, TN 37067

269 Franklin Rd., Brentwood, TN 37027

The casual Mexican eatery is offering buy one, get one free for burritos, bowls, salads and tacos in their stores from 5 p.m. to close today, November 7, only.

Cracker Barrel

4210 Franklin Commons Ct, Franklin, TN 37067

Veterans will receive a complimentary Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola® Cake dessert on Saturday.

Denny’s

1420 Hwy 96 North Fairview, TN 37062

On Friday, November 10, veterans can get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast, from 5 a.m. to noon, at the diner.

Dunkin’ Donuts

4930 Thoroughbred Ln, Brentwood, TN 37207

9100 Carothers Pkwy #101, Franklin, TN 37067

1441 New Hwy 96 W Ste 1, Franklin, TN 37064

2098 Wall St, Spring Hill, TN 37174

Veterans will receive a free donut on Saturday, no purchase necessary.

Famous Dave’s

7086 Bakers Bridge Ave, Franklin, TN 37067

All former and current military personnel will receive a free two meat combo at the barbecue restaurant.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

700 Old Hickory Blvd, Brentwood, TN 37027

If you eat lunch or dinner with a veteran or active-duty military member on Friday, November 10, you will receive a free entree equal to or less than your purchase.

IHOP

1203 Murfreesboro Rd #190, Franklin, TN 37064

The pancake house is offering free red, white and blue pancakes to veterans on Friday. One dollar from non-military guests who purchase the pancakes will go to Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation, to help children of fallen veterans attend college.

Krystal

Numerous locations

Veterans and active duty military can receive a free sausage biscuit at the fast-food chain from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Logan’s Roadhouse

7087 Baker’s Bridge Ave., Franklin, TN 37064

2008 Crossings Circle, Spring Hill, TN 37174

Military members will receive a free American Road House meal on Saturday. Veterans can receive a 10% discount year round when they present a military or veterans’ ID.

O’Charley’s

1202 Murfreesboro Rd, Franklin, TN 37064

The Southern chain will offer a free $9.99er entree to all veterans and active military on Saturday.

Veterans Day, Sat. Nov. 11, we’re giving away a FREE $9.99er entree to all veterans & active military to show our thanks for their service! pic.twitter.com/SmRiaNJZnk — O’Charley’s (@OCharleys) November 3, 2017

Outback Steakhouse

8005 Moores Ln, Brentwood, TN 37027

The classic American steakhouse chain will give a free Bloomin’ Onion and beverage to military members on Saturday.

Red Lobster

1718 Galleria Blvd, Franklin, TN 37067

The American seafood restaurant will offer a free appetizer or dessert from their select Veterans Day menu.

Red Robin

1762 Galleria Blvd, Franklin, TN 37067

The gourmet burger chain will offer a free dine-in Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries on Saturday.

Shoney’s

1306 TN-96, Franklin, TN 37064

The restaurant chain is offering a free All You Care To Eat breakfast to all veterans and active duty military members on Veterans Day from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

TGI Fridays

520 Cool Springs Blvd, Franklin, TN 37067

Guests who show valid military ID can enjoy a free lunch menu item up to $12. This offer is valid on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.