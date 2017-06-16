Roundtable meeting to discuss the Carter Family on Monday

By A.J. DUGGER III

The next Nashville Civil War Roundtable meeting will take place on Monday, June 19 where “The Carter Family in The Battle of Franklin” will be discussed.

Civil War Buff Jonathan Walsh of Dover, Tenn., will be speaking at the event.

This will be the organization’s 99th meeting and seventh year in operation. Walsh will tell a version of the story that is rarely acknowledged, voicing what happened to the Carter family as the battle took place. The second Battle of Franklin took place in 1864 right on the property of The Carter House. Today, bullet holes in the house are still visible.

Walsh will speak about the horror the Carter family must have felt as the loud and bloody battle took place in their front and back yards. As troubling as it is to imagine, it is important to remember what the Carter family endured. Walsh will attempt to paint this picture as clearly as possible during his presentation.

The event is open to the public and will begin at 7 p.m. It will take place in the visitor’s center of Ft. Negley Park, a unit of Metro Parks in Nashville.

Future programs include:

– July 2017: Lee White, historian/author, Chickamauga-Chattannoga NMP – topic TBA

– August 2017: Tonya Staggs, historian, Traveler’s Rest – “Annie Claiborne and Traveler’s Rest During the Civil War”

– September 2017: Allen Mesch, historian/author – “General Charles F. Smith” (Based on his recent book. Smith fought at Fort Donelson and his troops took Clarksville.)

– October 2017: Edward Semmes, historian – “Confederate Admiral Raphael Semmes”

– November 2017: David Lady, historian, Tennessee Valley CWRT – “Kansas Burning: The Raid On Lawrence”

– December 2017: Jim Lewis, Chief Ranger, Stones River National Battlefield – topic TBA

– January 2018 – Todd Van Beck, Nashville CWRT