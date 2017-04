BASEBALL

Montgomery Bell Academy 3 at Brentwood Academy 13 (6 innings)

BA pitcher Alex Reynolds tossed nine strikeouts in a 13-3 win against MBA Wednesday.

Easton Cline and Bryce Jarvis led the way at the plate with two RBI apiece.

SOFTBALL

Franklin Road Academy 0 at Battle Ground Academy 10 (5 innings)

BGA pitcher Jordan Warzynski struck out nine batters and allowed zero hits in five innings to defeat FRA 10-0.

Page 13 at Christ Presbyterian Academy 3

Independence 1 at Brentwood 10