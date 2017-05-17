ROUNDUP: BA baseball reaches state semifinals; CPA wins region title; RHS tennis pushes to state

BASEBALL

Memphis University School 1 at Brentwood Academy 3 (DII-AA Quarterfinal — Game 2)

BA advanced to the Division II-AA semifinals with a 3-1 win in the second game of their doubleheader against MUS Wednesday.

Jack Victory recorded two hits and an RBI in the victory, while pitcher Graham Tulloch threw five strikeouts in a complete game.

Memphis University School 5 at Brentwood Academy 7 (DII-AA Quarterfinal — Game 1)

Brentwood Academy scored 5 runs in the final two innings to take down MUS 7-5 in Game 1 of their Division II-AA quarterfinal doubleheader Wednesday.

Jack Victory went 4-4 at the plate in the victory, while Conner Woodlee, Sam Gonas and Alex Reynolds had two hits apiece.

Spring Hill 3 at Christ Presbyterian Academy 11 (Region 6-AA Championship)

CPA won its first Region 6-AA title since 2014 with an 11-3 victory against Spring Hill Wednesday.

CPA will host Lipscomb for a sectional bout Friday, while Spring Hill will visit Greenbrier.

SOFTBALL

Brentwood Academy 2 at Briarcrest 4 (Division II-AA Quarterfinal)

BA gave up two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to fall to Briarcrest 4-2 Wednesday.

BA pitcher Jessie Brown threw seven strikeouts in 7.2 innings.

BOYS TENNIS

Mt. Juliet 1 at Ravenwood 4 (Class AAA Sectional)

Ravenwood’s boys tennis team earned a Class AAA state tournament berth with a 4-1 win at Mt. Juliet in a sectional matchup Wednesday.

Andrew Fitt, Hayes Canupp and Max Mckeeman won their singles matches 6-1, 6-0, while Cliff Herring won 7-5, 6-4.

Ravenwood’s first state tournament matchup will be played at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Old Fort Park in Murfreesboro. Its opponent hasn’t been determined.