ROUNDUP: BA, CPA, NHS girls soccer dominate; Brentwood volleyball sweeps Page

GIRLS SOCCER

Huntland 0 at Nolensville 6

Nolensville’s Kaitlyn Sneed scored two goals and Lauren Burch, Delanie Gebhard, Waverly Dickason and Kamiyah Menifee had one apiece in Thursday’s 6-0 win against Huntland.

Independence 1 at Ravenwood 0

Christ Presbyterian Academy 7 at Webb School 0

Lipscomb Academy 0 at Brentwood Academy 4

VOLLEYBALL

Brentwood 3 at Page 0

Brentwood defeated Page 25-15, 25-17, 27-25 Thursday.

Logan Eggleston led the Lady Bruins with 17 kills, 10 digs, three blocks and two aces.

Tori Carpenter added 36 assists and three aces in the win, while Celia Lamb had nine kills.

Brentwood Academy 3 vs. Girls Preparatory School 1

BA defeated GPS 25-13, 25-27, 25-15, 25-18.

Brentwood Academy 0 vs. Baylor 3

Baylor took down BA 25-18, 25-17, 25-22.