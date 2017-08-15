ROUNDUP: BA girls soccer blanks Centennial; BHS, RHS volleyball win

GIRLS SOCCER

Clarksville 4 at Brentwood 1

Centennial 0 at Brentwood Academy 4

Fairview 0 at Nolensville 6

Nolensville’s Delanie Gebhard scored a hat trick in Tuesday’s 6-0 win against Fairview.

Lauren Burch, Trystan Wepking and Parker Leftwich scored one apiece.

VOLLEYBALL

Brentwood 3 vs. Siegel 1

Brentwood opened its volleyball season with a 23-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-22 win against Siegel Tuesday.

Shaye Eggleston posted 21 kills, 14 digs, four aces and three blocks in the victory. Morgan Carter added 26 digs, five kills and two aces, while Tori Carpenter posted 41 assists and 13 digs.

Christ Presbyterian Academy 0 at Battle Ground Academy 3

BGA took down CPA 25-14, 25-19 and 25-12.

Nolensville 3 at Lawrence County 2

Nolensville defeated Lawrence County 25-21, 22-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-9 Tuesday.

Alyssa Coats posted 12 kills and 16 digs in the win, while Charley Fulton had nine kills and 19 digs. Lundyn Coffman added eight kills, Lauren Starcke had 20 digs and three aces and Lexey Warren accumulated 30 assists.

Hume Fogg 0 at Ravenwood 3

Ravenwood took down Hume Fogg 25-11, 25-14, 25-22 Tuesday.

Vic Cerino recorded nine kills, seven digs, six aces and two blocks in the victory. Camille Spencer added six kills, three digs, three aces and four blocks.

BOYS GOLF

Ravenwood 147 vs. Page 179

Ravenwood’s Kyle Hanfland and Colin Alexander shot 33 in a 147-179 win against Page Tuesday. Collier Thompson shot 40 and Nic Noel shot 41 in the victory.

Justin Reed led Page with a score of 41.