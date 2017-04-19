ROUNDUP: Brentwood baseball splits with Siegel; BA, BHS softball earn wins

BASEBALL

Brentwood 5 at Siegel 3 (Game 1)

Brentwood 2 at Siegel 5 (Game 2)

Ravenwood 6 at Independence 13 (Game 1)

Independence’s William Burnett recorded four RBI and Beaux Escobar had three RBI in a 13-6 win against Ravenwood.

Ravenwood 2 at Independence 6 (Game 2)

Independence’s Caleb Reed registered two hits and two RBI in a 6-2 win against Ravenwood in Game 2 of their doubleheader Wednesday.

Shawn Wallwork recorded four hits in the victory.

Clarksville Academy 1 at Christ Presbyterian Academy 6

Nolensville 0 at Page 10 (Game 1)

Nolensville 1 at Page 3 (Game 2)

SOFTBALL

Brentwood def. Independence (Score not available)

Brentwood’s Ansley Casillas and Annie Bruns hit grand slams in a win against Independence Wednesday.

Brentwood pitcher Hannah Koenig struck out 10 batters in the victory.

Brentwood Academy 7 at Father Ryan 0

BA pitcher Jessie Brown threw 10 strikeouts in a 7-0 win at Father Ryan Wednesday.

Britney Chappell led BA at the plate with three hits and two RBI. Laney Morrisey added three hits and Ellie Smith posted two RBI in the victory.

BOYS TENNIS

Brentwood 8 at Centennial 1

Brentwood’s Andrew Rogers (8-1), Ethan Ly (8-1), Alexander Qin (8-0), Matthew Koshey (8-2), Tyler Shiflett (8-0) and Derrick Chen (8-2) secured wins in singles play in an 8-1 victory at Centennial.

Brentwood’s Sailesh Sitaram and Lyndon Kennedy (8-2) and Hayden Fultz and Rohan Gupta (8-4) won in doubles.

GIRLS TENNIS

Brentwood 8 at Centennial 1

Brentwood’s Somer Henry, Georgia Fischer, Evie Calhoun, Katie DeWald, Nikki Christiansen and Yi Qu earned 8-0 wins in singles in Wednesday’s 8-1 victory against Centennial.

DeWald and Christiansen (8-1) and Caroline Snider and Ava Dodson (8-4) won in doubles action.