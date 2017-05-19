ROUNDUP: Brentwood, CPA baseball advance to state; BA, BGA, FRA soccer eliminated

BASEBALL

Class AAA Sectional

Brentwood 8 at Clarksville Northeast 2 (Class AAA Sectional)

Brentwood advanced the Class AAA state tournament with an 8-2 win at Clarksville Northeast Friday.

The Class AAA tournament begins Monday and will be played at Siegel and Oakland High Schools in Murfreesboro.

Lipscomb Academy 0 at Christ Presbyterian Academy 5 (Class AA Sectional)

CPA reached the Class AA state tournament with a 5-0 win against Lipscomb Academy Friday.

The AA tournament begins Tuesday. It will be played at Blackman High School in Murfreesboro and Smyrna High School.

SOCCER

Division II-AA Quarterfinals

Brentwood Academy 1 at McCallie 3

Division II-A Sub-State

Battle Ground Academy 1 at Evangelical Christian 2

Franklin Road Academy 2 at Lausanne 6