BASEBALL

District 12-AA Tournament

Christ Presbyterian Academy 8 vs. Marshall County 1 (Elimination Game)

SOCCER

District 11-AAA Tournament

Independence 0 at Brentwood 1 (Penalty Kicks)

After neither team could come up with a goal in overtime, the fate of Brentwood and Independence’s soccer seasons came down to penalty kicks Monday.

Brentwood prevailed with a 7-6 win in PKs to secure a District 11-AAA semifinal berth. It will face Ravenwood Wednesday.

Dickson County 1 at Ravenwood 5