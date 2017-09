ROUNDUP: Brentwood soccer, volleyball earn shutouts; CPA soccer edges BGA

GIRLS SOCCER

Brentwood 2 at Summit 0

Emma Rutherford scored both of Brentwood’s goals in a 2-0 win at Summit.

Christ Presbyterian Academy 2 at Battle Ground Academy 1

CPA’s Molly Thorne and Caroline Avinger scored one goal apiece in a 2-1 win at BGA.

Lindsey Sauder scored BGA’s lone goal.

BGA goalkeeper Anna Quinn French made 12 saves.

Ravenwood 1 at Centennial 2

VOLLEYBALL

Summit 0 at Brentwood 3

Brentwood defeated Summit 25-12, 25-13, 25-13 Thursday.

Logan Eggleston had 13 kills and five digs in the win, while Tori Carpenter posted 24 assists and Andrea Aceveda registered 12 digs.