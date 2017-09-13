ROUNDUP: Brentwood volleyball blanks Ravenwood; Summit edges Indy

VOLLEYBALL

Ravenwood 0 at Brentwood 3

Brentwood took down Ravenwood 25-17, 25-17, 25-18 Tuesday.

Independence 2 at Summit 3

Summit came from behind to take down Independence 18-25, 24-26, 27-25, 25-17, 19-17 Tuesday.

Summit was led by Abby Grubbs (28 assists, 5 kills, 5 blocks, 3 aces), Avri Davis (19 kills, 6 blocks), Destiny Cherry (9 kills, 5 blocks), Ellie Driver (8 kills, 4 aces) and Haley Sanders (19 digs, 5 assists, 3 aces).

Middle Tennessee Christian School 1 at Battle Ground Academy 3

BGA took down MTCS 25-14, 23-25, 25-22, 25-18 Tuesday.

Gracie Bailey led BGA with five aces, while Taylor Tigue had 19 assists and Maggie McConnel had nine kills. Avery Tidwell added 23 digs in the win.

GIRLS SOCCER

Webb Bell Buckle 0 at Battle Ground Academy 9

BGA’s Sara Evans scored four goals in Tuesday’s 9-0 win against Webb Bell Buckle.

Katie Baldwin added two goals and an assist, while Katlin Summarell posted three assists. Alyssa White recorded a goal and an assist, and Ellen Kesler and Lucy Evans had one goal apiece.