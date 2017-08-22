ROUNDUP: Brentwood volleyball edges Ravenwood; Nolensville, BA secure wins

VOLLEYBALL

Brentwood 3 at Ravenwood 2

The Brentwood Lady Bruins overcame a 2-1 deficit to defeat Ravenwood 23-25, 25-22, 25-27, 25-18, 15-7 Tuesday.

Brentwood’s Celia Lamb had 19 kills, while Morgan Carter posted 20 digs and 12 kills.

Tori Carpenter had 38 assists, 15 digs, four kills and two aces in the victory.

Brentwood Academy 3 vs. Lipscomb Academy 1

BA took down Lipscomb Academy 24-26, 25-22, 25-20, 25-15 Tuesday.

Christ Presbyterian Academy 1 vs. Middle Tennessee Christian School 3

CPA lost to MTCS 11-25, 25-23, 18-15, 9-25.

Nolensville 3 vs. Tullahoma 0

Nolensville defeated Tullahoma 25-16, 25-14, 25-19 Tuesday.

Lundyn Coffman racked up nine kills in the win, while Charley Fulton had nine aces and Lauren Starcke posted 11 digs.

GIRLS SOCCER

University School of Nashville 2 at Brentwood Academy 1

Donelson Christian Academy 0 at Christ Presbyterian Academy 4