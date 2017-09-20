ROUNDUP: Brentwood volleyball, Nolensville girls golf win district titles

VOLLEYBALL

Brentwood 3 at Franklin 0

Brentwood captured the District 12-AAA regular-season title with a 25-19, 25-21, 25-9 win against Franklin Tuesday.

Aspen Martin led the way for Brentwood with 13 kills, five digs, three aces and one block. Celia Lamb added 12 kills and three blocks in the win, while Morgan Carter had 12 digs, two kills, two aces and one block.

Father Ryan 0 at Brentwood Academy 3

BA defeated Father Ryan 25-11, 25-21, 25-17.

GIRLS SOCCER

Nolensville 6 at Lawrence County 0

Nolensville’s Lauren Burch, Delanie Gebhard, Kamiyah Menifee, McKenna Gebhard and Parker Leftwich had one goal apiece in a 6-0 win at Lawrence County.

GOLF

District 11-AAA Girls Golf Tournament

Nolensville’s girls golf team captured the District 11-AAA title with a score of 169 Tuesday. Amy Bridgeman shot 81 and Mary Logivdice shot 88.

Independence placed second (182) via a tiebreaker with Brentwood (182).

District 11-AAA Boys Golf Tournament

Franklin won the District 11-AAA boys golf tournament title with a score of 296. Dickson County placed second (304) and Brentwood was third (304).