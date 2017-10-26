ROUNDUP: Everything you need to know about Pumpkinfest this weekend

By BROOKE WANSER

The tradition of Pumpkinfest returns to downtown Franklin this Saturday for its 34th year.

During Franklin’s signature fall festival, hosted by the Heritage Foundation of Franklin and Williamson County, around 65,000 people will stroll through downtown between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Here’s everything you need to know about the event:

This is just one of the Heritage Foundation’s seven signature events throughout the year, including the Heritage Ball and Dickens of a Christmas. The foundation seeks to promote historic preservation and encourage learning about the past.

The Franklin Transit Authority will shuttle festival-goers into downtown for $1 each way. Shuttles will pick up guests at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm on Franklin Road and at Church of the City, 828 Murfreesboro Road from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Each year, the festival has an enormous pumpkin, brought from sister city of Carleton Place, Ontario. Mike Thompson, the president of Sister Cities of Franklin and Williamson County, said this year’s pumpkin left Carleton Place on Tuesday by truck. Thompson said the enormous pumpkin is a nearly decade-long tradition at the festival, and there will be a contest to guess how much the pumpkin weighs.

The Downtown Franklin Rotary Club will host this year’s chili cook-off, judged by Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson and Sen. Jack Johnson. The cook-off will take place between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Landmark Books on Main Street. For $10, attendees can sample chili; proceeds will go to My Friend’s House and Downtown Franklin Rotary Charities.

Festival attendees can play mini-golf on 4 th Avenue North.

Avenue North. There will be Halloween and fall-themed photo stations to take family pictures or selfies. Follow the city on Instagram @HistoricFranklin to see how your photo can win prizes, and use the hashtag #PumpkinfestTN.

Food trucks with such offerings as hot dogs, funnel cakes, kettle corn, fried catfish and fried Oreos will be available at the festival.

The costume contest will take place on the Guitar Center Stage at the Public Square at 1:30 p.m., while the pet costume contest will take place directly after on the same stage. To view the ages groups and the full day’s stage schedule, click here .

. A beer tent will be open from noon to 5 p.m., and will be located on 2 nd Avenue North. The tent will be family-friendly, with live music.

Avenue North. The tent will be family-friendly, with live music. After the festival is over and the sun has gone down, Franklin by Foot will offer a special Haunted Franklin tour.

For more information, go to visitfranklintn.com.