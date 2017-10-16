ROUNDUP: Fall events and activities in Franklin you won’t want to miss

By BROOKE WANSER

With fall in full swing and Halloween fast approaching, there is a cornucopia of events in Franklin to celebrate the change in seasons. From the classic Pumpkinfest to wandering through a corn maze, check out where you can get into the autumn spirit below:

Pumpkinfest: Perhaps one of Franklin’s best known festivals, Pumpkinfest will be held in Downtown Franklin for the 34th year on October 28 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hosted by the Heritage Foundation, the event will include a chili cook-off, pumpkin carving, street food, beer and arts and crafts vendors, costume contests and live entertainment. Make sure to get there early if you want to find parking, as tens of thousands will descend upon Franklin for this signature event.

Where: Historic Downtown Franklin

Grave Matters Tour: On Saturday, Oct. 28 from 7 to 9 p.m., Franklin on Foot will host a special tour of all things solemn in Downtown Franklin. Costumed reenactors will portray the Carter father and son whose home was the epicenter of the Battle of Franklin, along with many other fascinating historical figures. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children under 13.

Where: Meet at 4th Avenue North and North Margin Street, Franklin.

Haunted Franklin Tour: If you want an overview of Franklin’s haunted history, this tour provides stories from Civil War ghosts of the past. Tours take place most nights at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for teens and $5 for kids.

Where: Old Williamson County Courthouse, 305 Public Square, Franklin

Lucky Ladd Farms: If you want to make the drive to Eagleville, Lucky Ladd Farms has a host of different family-friendly activities. Get lost in a Nashville Predators-themed corn maze, pet chickens and llamas, pick your perfect pumpkin, or get a pony ride at this 60 acre farm.

Where: 4374 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville, Tennessee 37060

Gentry’s Farm: You can pick your own pumpkin at this local staple, or pre-order a pumpkin for pick-up. Adults will enjoy a walk through the corn maze or nature trail while children will find joy in the tire swings, log cabin, farm animals and wagon rides. It is only open to the public on weekends and on Mondays from 9 a.m. to noon. Admission is $7 for adults and free for 65 and over and children ages two and under.

Where: 1974 Highway 96, Franklin

City Farmhouse Pop-Up Fair: Listed as one of the top five October events in Tennessee by Southern Living, the pop-up fair boasts 70 antique and vintage vendors, along with live music. The event will be inside the Factory on Friday, Oct. 20 and Saturday, Oct. 21. A preview event on Friday morning will include a coffee, juice and mimosas, as well as a light breakfast and admission for the weekend, for $40. General admission daily passes are $12.

Where: The Factory at Franklin, Jamison Hall, 230 Franklin Road.

Halloween Improv Special: On Saturday, Oct. 28, Franklin All-Stars Improv will host a special Halloween-themed comedy night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Costumes are encouraged, and the whole family is welcome. Spooky beverages will be available, as well as a bar for the adults. Tickets are $15.

Where: Little Brick Theater, The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road.

Trunk or Treat: On Sunday, Oct. 29, Franklin First United Methodist Church will host their Trunk or Treat Halloween event from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dress in your best costume and come out to the church’s parking lot for candy, games and food trucks.

Where: 120 Aldersgate Way, Franklin