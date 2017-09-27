ROUNDUP: Nolensville girls soccer beats Tullahoma; BHS

GIRLS SOCCER

Father Ryan 1 at Brentwood Academy 1

Franklin Road Academy 0 at Battle Ground Academy 4

BGA’s Alyssa White scored two goals and Annie Clendenin and Graham Meyer had one apiece in a 4-0 win against FRA.

Tullahoma 1 at Nolensville 3

Nolensville’s Kaitlyn Sneed scored two goals and Delanie Gebhard scored one in Tuesday’s 3-1 win against Tullahoma. Lauren Burch had two assists and McKenna Gebhard had one.

VOLLEYBALL

Brentwood Academy 3 vs. Harpeth Hall 0

BA took down Harpeth Hall 25-18, 25-21, 25-19 Tuesday.

Centennial 0 at Brentwood 3

Brentwood defeated Centennial 25-10, 25-14, 25-7 Tuesday.

Logan Eggleston posted 19 kills, seven digs, one block, one ace and one assist in the win.

Celia Lamb added nine kills, while Morgan Carter had 16 digs and Andrea Aceveda posted 15 digs.