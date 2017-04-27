ROUNDUP: Ravenwood boys tennis win district; RHS softball edges Franklin

BASEBALL
Christ Presbyterian Academy 11 at Hume-Fogg 4
SOCCER
Brentwood 7 at Rossview 2
Christ Presbyterian Academy 2 at Chattanooga Christian 0
Glencliff 4 at Ravenwood 3
SOFTBALL
Father Ryan 1 at Brentwood Academy 9
BA pitcher Jessie Brown fired 13 strikeouts in a 9-1 win against Father Ryan.
Laney Morrisey led the way at the plate with two hits and three RBI. Brown posted two hits and two RBI.
Franklin 7 at Ravenwood 8
BOYS TENNIS
Ravenwood 5 vs. Brentwood 4 (District 11-AAA Championship at Crockett Park)
SINGLES: Payton Madrigal (BHS) def. Cliff Herring (RHS) 6-0, 6-2; Andrew Rogers (BHS) def. Stephan Antic (RHS) 6-1, 6-0; Sam Fischer (BHS) def. Andrew Fitt (RHS) 6-1, 6-1; Hayes Canupp (RHS) def. Ethan Ly (BHS) 6-7 (6), 6-4, 10-8; Max McKeeman (RHS) def. Alexander Qin (BHS) 6-2, 6-2; Henrik Hahamyan (RHS) def. Matthew Koshey (BHS) 6-3, 3-6, 10-7.
DOUBLES: Fischer/Rogers (BHS) def. Fitt/Canupp (RHS) 8-0; Herring/Antic (RHS) def. Madrigal/Ly (BHS) 8-3; McKeeman/Lamb (RHS) def. Qin/Soham Paul (BHS) 8-5.
GIRLS TENNIS
Brentwood 5 vs. Ravenwood 0 (District 11-AAA Championship at Crockett Park)
SINGLES: Somer Henry (BHS) def. Natalyn Jones (RHS) 6-0, 6-0; Georgia Fischer (BHS) def. Julie Wasack (RHS) 6-1, 6-4; Katie DeWald (BHS) def. Jacquelin Hahamyamn 6-4, 5-7, 10-4; Evie Calhoun (BHS) def. Emma Marrs (RHS) 6-2, 6-0; Nikki Christiansen (BHS) def. Jasmine Puria (RHS) 6-1, 6-0.