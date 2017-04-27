ROUNDUP: Ravenwood boys tennis win district; RHS softball edges Franklin

BASEBALL

Christ Presbyterian Academy 11 at Hume-Fogg 4

SOCCER

Brentwood 7 at Rossview 2

Christ Presbyterian Academy 2 at Chattanooga Christian 0

Glencliff 4 at Ravenwood 3

SOFTBALL

Father Ryan 1 at Brentwood Academy 9

BA pitcher Jessie Brown fired 13 strikeouts in a 9-1 win against Father Ryan.

Laney Morrisey led the way at the plate with two hits and three RBI. Brown posted two hits and two RBI.

Franklin 7 at Ravenwood 8

BOYS TENNIS

Ravenwood 5 vs. Brentwood 4 (District 11-AAA Championship at Crockett Park)

SINGLES: Payton Madrigal (BHS) def. Cliff Herring (RHS) 6-0, 6-2; Andrew Rogers (BHS) def. Stephan Antic (RHS) 6-1, 6-0; Sam Fischer (BHS) def. Andrew Fitt (RHS) 6-1, 6-1; Hayes Canupp (RHS) def. Ethan Ly (BHS) 6-7 (6), 6-4, 10-8; Max McKeeman (RHS) def. Alexander Qin (BHS) 6-2, 6-2; Henrik Hahamyan (RHS) def. Matthew Koshey (BHS) 6-3, 3-6, 10-7.

DOUBLES: Fischer/Rogers (BHS) def. Fitt/Canupp (RHS) 8-0; Herring/Antic (RHS) def. Madrigal/Ly (BHS) 8-3; McKeeman/Lamb (RHS) def. Qin/Soham Paul (BHS) 8-5.

GIRLS TENNIS

Brentwood 5 vs. Ravenwood 0 (District 11-AAA Championship at Crockett Park)

SINGLES: Somer Henry (BHS) def. Natalyn Jones (RHS) 6-0, 6-0; Georgia Fischer (BHS) def. Julie Wasack (RHS) 6-1, 6-4; Katie DeWald (BHS) def. Jacquelin Hahamyamn 6-4, 5-7, 10-4; Evie Calhoun (BHS) def. Emma Marrs (RHS) 6-2, 6-0; Nikki Christiansen (BHS) def. Jasmine Puria (RHS) 6-1, 6-0.