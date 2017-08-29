ROUNDUP: Ravenwood girls soccer wins shootout; BA, BHS, RHS volleyball earn victories

GIRLS SOCCER

Summit 0 at Brentwood Academy 3

Rossview 4 at Ravenwood 7

Annah Jahr scored two goals for Ravenwood in its 7-4 win against Rossview.

Sierra Hetherington, Claire Fallon, Savannah Hill, Anna Major and Clara Miller added one goal apiece in the win.

Nolensville 2 at Page 3

The Page Patriots took down Nolensville 3-2 in a District 11-AA clash Tuesday.

Nolensville was led by Delanie Gebhard and Parker Lefwich, who scored one goal apiece.

VOLLEYBALL

Franklin 0 at Brentwood 3

Brentwood defeated Franklin 25-12, 25-8, 25-15.

Aspen Martin posted nine kills and four digs in the win, while Celia Lamb had nine kills and a block. Tori Carpenter added 31 assists, six digs, five kills, three blocks and one ace.

Centennial 1 at Ravenwood 3

Ravenwood took down Centennial 30-28, 20-25, 25-23, 25-19.

Vic Cerino registered 19 kills, two aces and 18 digs in the victory.

Sam Rickert added 22 assists, four aces and nine digs, while Carly Cooper had 15 digs and 10 assists.

Brentwood Academy 3 vs. Ensworth 1

BA defeated Ensworth 25-19, 22-25, 25-8, 25-8.