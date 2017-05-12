Run at Historic Tennessee State Prison is Saturday morning

The Tennessee Department of Correction is hosting its fourth annual 5K run/1.5 mile walk benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters, which serves children across Middle Tennessee including in Williamson County.

The event serves as a once-a-year opportunity to get up close and personal with the Historic Tennessee State Prison.

New to the event this year are narrated walking tours of the grounds following the race where participants will learn the storied history of the prison. There also is an opportunity for a photo-op on the set of “The Green Mile” on the tour.

Registration is open to the public with 100% of the proceeds going directly to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee.

Registration the day of the event is $30. Immediately following the 5K, participants can enjoy family-friendly activities.

Packet pickup begins at 7 a.m. The 5K starts at 8:30.

Proceeds from the race help fund Big Brothers Big Sisters’ efforts throughout the year. The nonprofit has made a positive difference in the lives of children in the community for more than 40 years. Big Brothers Big Sisters’ mission is to provide children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one relationships that change their lives for the better, forever. The organization is a volunteer and donor driven organization where revenue generated is used to recruit and screen prospective volunteers, and provide ongoing support for children, families and volunteers to build and sustain long-lasting friendships. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee serves children all across Middle Tennessee in Metro Nashville/Davidson county as well as Williamson, Rutherford, Cheatham, Dickson, Robertson, Sumner, and Wilson counties.

The Historic Tennessee State Prison is at 100 Bomar Blvd., Nashville, TN 37209.