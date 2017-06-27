Local author Ruta Sepetys on winning the Carnegie Medal, uncovering hidden history

Photo: Ruta Sepetys displays her Carnegie Medal, which she won for her most recent book “Salt to the Sea.” Photo by Anthony Upton.

By LANDON WOODROOF

Ruta Sepetys looks for stories in history’s neglected nooks and crannies. She seeks out those events that impacted countless lives at the time, but have slid largely out of view over the ensuing years.

Her searches have involved digging through accumulated decades of silence to rescue powerful voices from obscurity. The stories she has discovered, about Lithuanian families exiled to Siberia by Josef Stalin and about the deadliest ship sinking in history, have formed the basis of the best-selling books “Between Shades of Gray” and “Salt to the Sea.”

The latter of those two books just won Sepetys the United Kingdom’s most distinguished award for children’s literature, the Carnegie Medal. Sepetys recently spent a week in the U.K. giving interviews, meeting teachers, librarians and readers, and accepting the medal.

Past winners of the Carnegie Medal include Phillip Pullman, Neil Gaiman and C.S. Lewis. Beloved classics like Richard Adams’s “Watership Down” and Mary Norton’s “The Borrowers” have also won the award.

“It’s a tremendous honor and a bit overwhelming to be included among authors that I admire so deeply and have admired for so many years,” Sepetys said, shortly after returning from the U.K.

The U.K. is just one of many places Sepetys’s research and writing have taken her. Sepetys traveled to several countries along the Baltic Sea in Europe to conduct interviews for her books, and her next book, which she is currently working on, will turn her focus to Spain under the Francisco Franco dictatorship.

Despite the far-flung settings of her novels, though, Sepetys said they have all been born in the same place: her home, Brentwood.

“Everything happens here first,” Sepetys said. She feels a special connection to the city that has allowed her work to flourish here.

“I have to tell you I am so incredibly inspired by Brentwood,” she said.

A native of Michigan, who later moved to Los Angeles, Sepetys relocated to Brentwood at the end of 2002.

Here she continued her work in the music business, managing such artists as the renowned guitarist, Steve Vai, but her love of writing gradually moved to the fore. At the Brentwood Library, Sepetys joined a writing group that has acted as sort of an incubator for her work for more than a decade.

“For me writing is a team sport, and I have a community here in Brentwood who supports me who helps me, who gives me space,” she said. “That’s where I take my pages first. Before my editor, before my agent, they’re put on the table at the Brentwood Library.”

Sepetys also works on her books at other public places around town.

“If you want to know where I plot my novels, you will see me walking that loop at Granny White Park with my little notebook,” she said.

People often ask her where her favorite place to write is. While noting that necessity often forces her to work in less than ideal places, like crowded airplanes, her answer to the question is simple.

“Being at home here in Tennessee, it feeds my soul,” she said.

Later, she credited the whole town with having a hand in her success.

“The community I feel in Brentwood are sort of the cowriters, or maybe coeditors and producers of my novels,” she said. “I know a lot of writers can’t say that. A lot of writers try to leave their home to write, so I feel incredibly grateful that I’m drawn to my home to write.”

If her books were born here in Brentwood, the stories that “Between Shades of Gray” and “Salt to the Sea” tell have their origins elsewhere, specifically the Baltic states of Northern Europe.

““Salt to the Sea” is based on my father’s family history,” Sepetys said. Sepetys’s father, George, fled Lithuania as a child and subsequently spent nine years in refugee camps. Her father’s cousin also fled but became caught in a region of East Prussia. That cousin was booked to voyage on the ship the Wilhelm Gustloff, but ultimately did not actually get on the boat.

The ship sank and caused the deaths of over 9,000 people. “Salt to the Sea” follows four different characters who seek passage on the boat.

Sepetys sees her craft as akin to historic detective work. The end product, though, is not the solution of a crime, but the uncovering of a largely overlooked piece of history, and more importantly, the recognition of the people who lived through that history.

“There are so many people that I have met who believe that he world has forgotten them or for some reason that their story isn’t important,” Sepetys said. “I believe it is so important to just give voice to these people and their ancestors who feel marginalized.”

Sepetys thinks that recognizing those stories of sacrifice and hardship restores human dignity to victims. She also believes that these stories contain a lot of wisdom about the human condition that could benefit people today. Sepetys has tried her best to reflect that wisdom in her work.

“All of my books have these elements of strength through struggle. It’s something I’m really passionate about,” Sepetys said. “The message that I hope particularly young people can get through my novels is that there is meaning in hardship… We can’t choose our hardships, but we can choose how we face our hardships.”

She is hopeful that young people will read her stories and come away feeling more engaged with the world around them and more attuned to the suffering of others.

“I am passionate about giving these stories to young people because they have a tremendous sense of justice,” she said. “These stories, we’re putting them in the hands of the young people and that will hopefully become part of their greater consciousness and a greater world consciousness.”

There is an optimism in that sentiment borne out of all the stories of resiliency that Sepetys has encountered over the years that she hopes to share with her readers.

“I want to let people know that progress is possible especially during these times when everything is so charged; that no matter how bad things seem progress is possible,” she said.

Many of the United Kingdom’s young people certainly seem to have been affected by Sepetys’s work. She shared a couple of stories involving students from her recent trip.

In one instance, Sepetys was greeted by students at a school for the blind who were fans of “Salt to the Sea.”

“It was so moving, and the children were so sweet they said, We can see you because we can feel you, so I opened the medal and they took their hands, they felt the Carnegie Medal,” she said.

The students presented Sepetys with a braille copy of “Salt to the Sea.”

“Things like that are so meaningful,” she said.

“Salt to the Sea” was read by student book clubs throughout the U.K. after it was announced as a finalist for the Carnegie Medal. Many of these students were watching a live-stream of the ceremony where the winner of the award was announced.

Sepetys was sent a photo of one classroom when “Salt to the Sea” was declared the winner. The kids are ecstatic, their hands in the air in victory.

“That’s why I do this,” Sepetys said. “When people say, Why do I write for kids, that’s why I do this. I don’t think kids run into the classroom saying, quick give me a book about refuges from East Prussia on a ship torpedoed by the Soviets, but here are these 11 and 12-year-old kids who are triumphantly fist-bumping. Wow, thats not a win for me that’s a win for history, it’s a win for historical memory, it’s a win for human dignity. I just look at that picture and say, That is what it’s about.”