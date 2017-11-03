Saffire, a longtime fixture at The Factory in Franklin, to close January 1

Photo: Tom Morales in front of Saffire on Thursday at The Factory at Franklin.

By LANDON WOODROOF

After 16 years in business, Saffire is set to close its doors in The Factory at Franklin on January 1.

Saffire opened in 2001 as the first restaurant in Tom Morales’s TomKats hospitality company. Morales stayed on as a partner at Saffire at the beginning of 2017 when Jennifer Masley and Michael Martin joined the restaurant. Masley took on the role of managing partner and Martin became the restaurant’s general manager and executive chef, according to a previous Home Page article.

Saffire has been The Factory’s longest surviving restaurant. Morales said that he hopes to host an event for former and current staff members some time in December.

Morales said that the profit margins at Saffire had simply grown too small to keep it open. He is not giving up on the area, though.

“I hope to do something else in Franklin some time in the future,” he said.

Since 2001, the TomKats portfolio has grown to include a number of popular Nashville restaurants. Those include the re-opened Loveless Cafe, The Southern Steak & Oyster, Acme Feed & Seed, and Fin & Pearl.

Fast-casual restaurant Mojo’s Tacos will be taking Saffire’s place, The Factory at Franklin General Manger David Pack said.

“We’ll miss Saffire, but we understand the nature and timing of their decision,” he said. “At the same time, we’re really excited about the new concept of Mojo’s Tacos, and the vision they have and the energy they will bring behind it. We believe in it, and we believe it will be really exciting.”

Pack said the goal was for Mojo’s Tacos to open in early spring 2018.

Home Page Media Group Managing editor, Mark Cook contributed reporting to this story.