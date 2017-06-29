Sales tax increase projects $10 million more in revenue, records show

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

A half cent sales tax increase, with all money being directed towards schools, would potentially mean millions of lost revenue for the cities of Franklin and Brentwood, a review of county records show.

If a half cent sales tax increase had been instituted this year, Franklin would have lost $3.4 million in sales tax revenue. Brentwood would have lost $1.6 million.

In total, Williamson County and all of its municipalities would have collected more than $10 million in additional sales tax revenue, according to county records.

Just as county sales tax projections arrive in the municipalities’ offices, County Mayor Rogers Anderson is going to ask that they give up their share of sales tax revenue if a half cent sales tax increase is instituted.

This week, he went to the Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen. Next, he will go to the Spring Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Monday during its work session.

Most municipalities in Williamson County are currently at 2.25 percent. The county is looking at increasing it to potentially 2.75 percent.

The only city that it would not effect is Fairview, which is already at a 2.75 percent sales tax rate.

In order for this to happen, the county would first have to hold a voter referendum on a sales tax increase. A month ago, the county’s tax study committee authorized Anderson to attempt negotiating a sales tax deal with cities before a referendum could take place.

The county is currently trying to find ways to fund more than $500 million in backlogged school construction projects. State law requires half of sales tax go to school’s operational budgets. Anderson is trying to get promises that the additional funds would go toward construction of schools before going to a referendum.

The projections show that overall, Franklin would have seen an additional $6.8 million in sales tax revenue. Brentwood would have raised $3.2 million. But under state law, half of that would have automatically have gone to fund schools.

Figures for other municipalities include Spring Hill raising an additional $480,000, and unincorporated Williamson County raising an additional $416,000. Nolensville would see an additional $102,000 and Thompson Station would see an additional $190,000.

The county is hoping to get a referendum on the ballot by August or September.

Cliff Hightower can be reached at cliff.hightower@homepagemediagroup.com or follow him on Twitter @CliffHightower.