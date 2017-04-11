Sample spring wines, and maybe win a Yeti

Why do you need to win (or buy) a Yeti cooler?

Days at the lake. Steeplechase infield. Baseball tournaments. Backyard parties. To name all the times you will use (and give thanks to) your Yeti cooler this summer would take too long. Suffice it to say that if you venture outside, have fun activities planned or just really love ice cold drinks you will be all about the Yeti.

Moon Wine & Spirits, located at 6910 Moores Lane in Brentwood is having a spring party and offering the best prices of the year on Yeti coolers, tumblers, canteens and apparel on Thursday, April 13, from 4-8 p.m.

Dubbed the Spring Fling, there will be wine tasting from the esteemed Wagner Family wines including Mer Soleil Silver Chardonnay and Mer Soleil Reserve Chardonnay.

Bourbon more your thing? There will be a tasting, featuring Buffalo Trace & Eagle Rare Kentucky Bourbons.

To go with the sips, enjoy nibbles from the iconic Fried Green Tomatoes folks, Bourbon Barrel Foods and more.

Want to win a Yeti cooler? All purchases over $100 allow you to enter the “Win a Yeti” contest at the Spring Fling at Moon Wine & Spirits.