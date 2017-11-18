Home
WillCo Arts

Santa will visit Timberland Park on Dec. 13

Posted by
Date:
Leave a comment

Santa will visit Timberland Park on Dec. 13

WILLIAMSON COUNTY PARKS AND RECREATION

Santa is coming to Timberland Park, along the Natchez Trace Parkway, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13, for snacks and a story with preschoolers, ages 18 mos. to 4 yrs., and their parents.

santa
The visitor center is “cozy,” so guests should RSVP for the free program. // WILLIAMSON COUNTY PARKS AND RECREATION

Attendees are invited to bring cameras along for photos with Santa inside the park’s cozy interpretive center.

The event is free, but on-line reservations are required as space is limited for this event. To make a reservation, go to www.wcparksandrec.com (event code #10861). Additional information is also available by calling (615) 232-4154.

Timberland Park is located at mile marker 437.2 on the
historic Natchez Trace Parkway, just south of Hwy. 96 West.

About The Author

Related posts

Leave a Reply