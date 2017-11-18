Santa will visit Timberland Park on Dec. 13

WILLIAMSON COUNTY PARKS AND RECREATION

Santa is coming to Timberland Park, along the Natchez Trace Parkway, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13, for snacks and a story with preschoolers, ages 18 mos. to 4 yrs., and their parents.

Attendees are invited to bring cameras along for photos with Santa inside the park’s cozy interpretive center.

The event is free, but on-line reservations are required as space is limited for this event. To make a reservation, go to www.wcparksandrec.com (event code #10861). Additional information is also available by calling (615) 232-4154.

Timberland Park is located at mile marker 437.2 on the

historic Natchez Trace Parkway, just south of Hwy. 96 West.