Saturday bomb threat was a nationwide hoax

BY A.J. DUGGER III

Franklin Police investigated a bomb thread last Saturday May 27. The threat was faxed to a business at Jamison Station, 320 Liberty Pike, Franklin. The Franklin Police Department issued a statement on their website that the threat at Jamison Station was one of many threats delivered across the country with the use of a wireless printer. “We continue to work with local, state, and federal law enforcement authorities involved in related investigations,” read the statement. “We believe this was a hoax and that individuals involved were not local.”

The FPD made this determination after in-depth discussions with the TN Department of Homeland Security and the FBI.