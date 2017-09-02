Saturday starts with Run 4 The Cure, ends with concert at Westhaven

Franklin’s 11th annual Franklin 4 The Cure’s “Run 4 The Cure” 5K race returns to the Westhaven community in West Franklin on Saturday, Sept. 9, starting at 7:30 a.m.

Proceeds will benefit Middle Tennessee cancer research at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

This year’s 5K will will wind along the beautifully landscaped and paved trails throughout the Westhaven community, then ending at the main entrance with a celebration party for all participants.

The weekend’s festivities will end on Saturday, Sept. 9, with “Concert 4 The Cure,” featuring silent auction, VIP dinner and a performance by one of Nashville’s most famous songwriters, Jeffrey Steele.

Proceeds from the weekend’s events will once again benefit the Franklin 4 The Cure Discovery Grant supporting cancer research at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

Franklin 4 The Cure was born out of the efforts of the Stacey family, after their mother, Teresa Stacey, lost her 12-year long-battle with the disease in 2001. To date, the Stacey family and Franklin 4 The Cure has helped raise more than

$1,000,000 for cancer research in Middle Tennessee.

For more information, to register your team, to make a donation, or to volunteer for this year’s race, visit www.westhaventn.com/events.