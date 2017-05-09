Saturday’s Steeplechase adds infield tent experience

Tailgating is a ritual at the Iroquois Steeplechase.

But the 76th annual event has added a major amenity to make it easier: The Fox Den, a large tent located in the middle of the Infield that includes a Southern barbecue spread by Jim ‘N Nick’s, craft beer and wine and entertainment all day, with the freedom to come and go as desired.

Some of the best horses and riders in the world will be competing in seven races for over $500,000 in purses at Saturday’s Iroquois Steeplechase, presented by Bank of America.

For the spectators who have long anticipated the second Saturday in May, and “Nashville’s Rite of Spring,” it’s never been more convenient to enjoy the day hassle-free by adding the optional Fox Den admission to tickets.

“As our other society tents grew in popularity, we recognized the need to provide this all-inclusive type of tent in the infield — ideal for people with tailgating spaces who prefer to have their food and drink provided rather than bring in their own — but also accessible for box holders and patrons in other areas who want a taste of the unique infield experience,” Iroquois Chairman Dwight Hall said. “In addition, other tents such as the Hunt Club are known for providing the opportunity to network and entertain guests, so we look forward to seeing the Fox Den become that space for the somewhat younger demographic that typically populates the infield.”

Individual Infield tickets are $85 ($100 on Friday and Saturday), and the Fox Den add-on is $75. Tickets can be purchased online atwww.iroquoissteeplechase.org or through the new Iroquois Steeplechase mobile app through race day. Alternatively, tickets are available at the Will Call tent at 7179 Highway 100.

While most areas of the race are long sold out, Infield, Fox Den and General Admission ($20) tickets will continue to be available through race day. Patrons are welcome to bring in their own food and beverage (no glass), or take advantage of the all-inclusive Fox Den.

“We have found that many people are new to town or to the event and aren’t part of a large tailgating group, and these individual options are perfect,” Hall said.

The Iroquois Steeplechase started in 1941, attracting more than 25,000 spectators to watch the best horses and riders in the world race over hurdles on a three-mile turf track. Held the second Saturday of each May at Percy Warner Park, the Iroquois Steeplechase is Music City’s annual celebration of time-honored traditions, Tennessee hospitality and Southern fashions.

Since being designated as the official charity in 1981, Iroquois Steeplechase has raised more than $10 million in support of Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. For more information, go to www.iroquoissteeplechase.org.