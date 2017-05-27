Scavenger hunt teams compete for Pilgrimage Fest passes

UNITED WAY OF WILLIAMSON COUNTY

United Way Williamson County is inviting community members to join a 24-hour scavenger hunt June 21-22 and compete for free two-day passes to Franklin’s 2017 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival.

The event is part of United Way’s Day of Action, an annual event that mobilizes the caring power of volunteers to make a meaningful impact in more than 400 communities around the world.

Scavenger teams of up to four participants each will be given a list of challenges that must be found or completed between 8 a.m., June 21, and 8 a.m., June 22. Each member of the winning team will receive a free two-day pass for the 2017 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival (pilgrimagefestival.com) set for Sept. 23-24 at the Park at Harlinsdale in Franklin.

“The goal of this year’s Scavenger Hunt is to give people the chance to get out and have fun while learning more about the work done by United Way of Williamson County and its partner programs,” UWWC Vice President of Strategic Initiatives Debby Rainey said.

Although details of the challenges will be kept secret until the hunt, participants can expect to explore Williamson County and learn more about how volunteering can help remove barriers to learning, reduce burdens of financial need and support the community’s most vulnerable. Teams will also receive random “pop-up” challenges during the hunt.

Participation is open to anyone, and cost is $10 per person. Each team must register online at uwwc.org/day-of-action/. Registration closes at noon on June 16.

For more information about UWWC’s Day of Action Scavenger Hunt, visit uwwc.org/day-of- action.