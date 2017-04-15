SCENE AND HEARD: Painter T. Allen Lawson tells stories behind his work

Haynes Galleries in Franklin, Tennessee and Booth Western Art Museum of Cartersville, Georgia earlier this month co-hosted a unique evening with artist T. Allen Lawson, a revered landscape and genre painter known for his views of the American West as well as Maine.

The private event began with fine wine and hors d’oeuvres during a viewing of the collection of work in Haynes’s “The Real World!”

Lawson presented a discussion of abstraction in Realist artworks, including those by Andrew Wyeth, Winslow Homer, Edward Hopper, Antonio López Garcia and his own.

Before the lecture, Lawson happily spoke with guests about his own work and told stories about his paintings. He shared the story behind Wilbur and His Ladies, featured in “The Real World!”. Wilbur, a rescue donkey, lost his fellow donkey companion and took up a friendship with the hens to fill the lonely void. The group grew so close that Wilbur would regularly free the hens from their pen so they could all enjoy each other’s company.

Lawson paints what he knows, his environment, and what is around him. He strives to build layers and textures with pigment to create abstraction and nuanced depth. The final paintings are patient observations on nature that are filled with feeling. Lawson’s paintings of the moment capture the essence of and invite the viewer into the moment to smell the fresh air, to feel the chill of the morning breeze, or experience the quite of a lonely road.

During the course of his career Lawson has won numerous honors including the Artist’s Choice Award at the prestigious Prix de West. In 2008 Lawson was commissioned by the White House to create the image used on the cover of the annual White House Christmas Card, an image seen by dignitaries & noteworthy citizens across the country and around the world.

Several works by Lawson are available at Haynes Galleries.