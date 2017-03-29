School activities cancelled in light of severe weather forecasts

School officials are watching weather forecasts for Thursday and advising parents to do the same after forecasters warned of two lines of severe weather that could be hitting Middle Tennessee.

Although the Weather Service noted that forecasts could change before then, on Wednesday afternoon they were expecting severe weather between 9 a.m. and noon Thursday, and again between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Franklin Special School District announced that all after school activities have been cancelled for Thursday.

Franklin High School cancelled the premiere of its spring musical production “Footloose,” and added a 2 p.m. show for Saturday.

“Please make plans for childcare in the event school start or dismissal times are altered,” FSSD warned on Twitter.