School board approves new changes to rezoning Plan A1

By ASHLEY COKER

Williamson County School Board discussed two changes to rezoning Plan A1 when it met for a work session and special-called meeting Monday night.

Plan A1 takes Henpeck Lane, Oakwood and Oak Leaf area students out of Oak View Elementary School and Page Middle School, sending them to Winstead Elementary School and Heritage Middle School instead. The plan also called for these students to attend Centennial High School, but the changes discussed Monday will allow them to remain zoned for Independence High School. This makes Heritage Middle a split feeder to Centennial (22 percent) and Independence (78 percent). The elementary and middle school rezoning remains in effect for this area.

The decision to allow Henpeck Lane, Oakwood and Oak Leaf students to remain at Independence affects 39 current students. The high school is projected to be 17 students over capacity for the 2018-19 school year and 347 students over capacity in the next three to five years.

The board also disussed a recommendation that no zoning changes be made to the area west of the Natchez Trace bridge off New Highway 96 West.

Before Monday night’s changes, Plan A1 was expected to affect 2,953 of the county’s students (8 percent). With the changes, the plan will affect 2,914 students (7.6 percent).

The board did not discuss Plan B1, but Superintendent of Schools Mike Looney said changes to the plan will be considered if the Williamson County Commission does not approve the capital funding request for the Brentwood campus expansion at its May 8 meeting.

The school board’s next work session is scheduled for Thursday, May 11, followed by a board meeting on Monday, May 15. The board hopes to approve an official rezoning plan at this meeting.

Correction: An earlier version of this story said the school board voted on rezoning changes. They discussed them, but they did not vote.