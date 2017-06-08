School Board Policy Committee voices minor concerns at Thursday’s meeting

By A.J. DUGGER III

At the School Board Policy Committee meeting Thursday night, policies for the upcoming school year were the topic of discussion.

Student clubs, community use of school facilities, the sick bank, public records requests and attendance were among the list of items covered.

One topic discussed at length was the possibility of charging the public for the use of outdoor facilities like football fields, or locking these facilities during the day. Currently, there is no security available to monitor outdoor facilities. As a result, people sometimes make a mess or misuse them.

If locked during the day, this could cause a problem for joggers and hikers who would no longer have access to the facilities. No decisions were made, but the committee plans to evaluate the situation further and calculate the expenses.

Another topic of conversation was the recent change made to the sick day policy for WCS employees. The committee discussed the sick bank, which is the emergency option for employees who have already used all of their sick days.

“If a teacher broke a leg and was out of sick days, they could submit a request and be out for six days. Later in the year if they fell and broke another leg, they could be out for another 60 days and up to 180 days cumulative,” superintendent of Williamson County Schools, Mike Looney said.

Attendance was also mentioned. Students are considered chronically absent after 18 unexcused absences during the school year. This can be a potential problem for juniors and seniors, who may use “college” days or other days to excuse them from school. In addition, 10 percent of every student’s overall grade comes from attendance.

The committee decided to come back to the issue at a later date. “This is our first reading, so we will get back to this one,” said Looney during the meeting.

The Williamson County Administrative Complex Building is located on 1320 W. Main Street.

A.J. Dugger can be reached at aj@franklinhomepage.com or follow him on Twitter @duggerman.