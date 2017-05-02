School board questions commissioners’ budget cut request

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

The Williamson County School Board had questions for the County Commission Tuesday during its work session.

They asked how the Williamson County Commission came up with $5 million needed to be cut from the school board’s budget? The school board questioned whether the commission knew of the growth in schools? And, more basically, does the commission know what’s going on with education?

“To me this seems like a slap in the face,” said Candy Emerson,a member of the county’s school board.

Just a week ago, the budget committee of the Williamson County Commission directed the schools to cut $5 million from its budget, which the commission has to approve. The County Commission committee said there is no appetite this year to raise county property taxes to fund the school’s requested $343 million budget. Instead, the budget committee approved a $338 million budget.

Emerson said many county commissioners just don’t seem to know how the education system works.

“They just don’t get it,” she said during Tuesday’s meeting.

School Superintendent Dr. Mike Looney told the board that he had been directed to cut $5 million from the operational budget and he was telling school board members. He said he was afraid the only way to cut would be staff.

“We’re in the people business and most of our budget is people,” he said.

School board member Sheila Cleveland questioned the cut.

“I can’t see with the growth we’re having how we can cut $5 million,” she said. “Is there a logical reason?”

Looney said there was a reason, but he didn’t agree with it. The county said they just would not raise taxes this year. Period.

The system is projected to grow by 2,000 students this year. Looney said he’s seen the same thing year after year.

“We can’t continue to do this,” he said.

Board Chairman Gary Anderson advised there’s some funding that hasn’t come in yet. By the time the budget goes for approval, there could be more funds come in, he said.

“I would advise against overreacting,” he said.

The school board took no actionable votes Tuesday, but said it would continue to work with the County Commission to find a responsible compromise on the budget, which they already described as a tight budget.

“They think we’re still asking for more than we need,” said Anne McGraw, a school board member. “I don’t know how to explain how lean it is.”

IN OTHER NEWS

The school board voted 11-0 Tuesday during a special-called meeting to approve an $11.9 million expansion to Page High and Page Middle schools. The new expansion falls into next fiscal year’s capital budget. The cut requested by the County Commission is to the operational budget.

