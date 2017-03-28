School district needs teachers, drivers, food service workers, more

Williamson County Schools will hold a District-wide Career Fair from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday, April 1 at Independence High School.

The district will be looking to hire certified and classified staff at various schools across the county. This includes teachers, teacher assistants and substitutes along with full and part time positions in child care, transportation, maintenance and food service.

The district is offering signing bonuses for hard-to-fill teaching positions in high school math, physics, chemistry and special education.

Independence High is located at 1776 Declaration Way in Thompson’s Station.