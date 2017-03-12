School funding initiatives stack Williamson commission agenda

By EMILY R. WEST

From money for special education teachers to funding for constructing a new elementary school, the Williamson County Commission will have numerous items to potentially approve on Monday.

Here is what’s before the commission:

A new elementary school

Funding for a new elementary school in Brentwood is crucial, but it’s worth a $30.8 million vote.

The funding will be used for the design, development and construction for a new north elementary and middle school. Without the school construction funding, the district will have redo its entire rezoning plans.

This leaves the Brentwood area in a bind because it would not only mean scrapping rezoning plans for the entire county, it would also mean having to find room to place students. Elementary schools in Brentwood already sit at over 100 percent capacity.

Master plans

It’s a fairly hefty cost, but two Williamson schools have emphasized how these funds will fix the problem of overcrowding.

For Franklin High School –– which is at 110 percent of its capacity –– the cost comes in at around $9 million. Part of the plan calls for the acquisition of the former Columbia State Community College campus just north of Franklin High.

Plans for the Brentwood campus involve both the middle and high school campuses. Starting at $19 million, plans for Brentwood include everything from a new STEM center to more fan capacity inside the football stadium. Each school currently exceeds its capacity.

Other business

– $6.3 million for the design and new construction at College Grove Elementary and Scales Elementary Schools. This will help the overcrowding at both schools with the addition of new classrooms.

– $379,190 for 40 new special education assistants. This answers the need the district has had throughout the school year so far.

– $1.45 million for 13 buses – both regular and replacement, as well as four special education buses.

– $4.9 million for design and initial site work for a central high school, middle school and elementary school.