School leaders announce effort to donate school supplies, buses, to Houston school districts ravaged by Hurricane Harvey

By BROOKE WANSER

As part of a statewide initiative to offer aid, Williamson County Schools are joining forces with other school districts and local agencies to collect and donate school supplies for Houston school district affected by Hurricane Harvey.

“It is important for students in Texas to get back into their school day routines as soon as possible,” Superintendent Dr. Mike Looney said during a conference Thursday afternoon to announce the “Tennessee Volunteers for Texas” program. Looney announced that he is working on an effort to donate two Williamson County school buses to a Houston school district.

Looney was joined by Dr. David Snowden, director of the Franklin Special School District, Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson and Sheriff Jeff Long.

The Houston Independent School District has requested school supplies for students affected by the hurricane. Those who wish to donate can drop off new, unpackaged supplies at Williamson County Agricultural Expo Park, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin.

Items requested include backpacks, standard and college-ruled paper, crayons, number two pencils, scissors and glue.

Donation dates and times at the Ag Expo Park are:

8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sept. 2;

1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Sept. 3; and,

8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sept. 4 thru Sept. 9.

“We are proud to be a part of this flood relief effort for the school communities affected in Texas and know our Franklin families will rise to this challenge,” said Snowden. “We saw the strength and heart of the Franklin community when we organized a similar effort following the devastation of Hurricane Katrina, and I have no question the same compassion will fuel this drive as well.”

Those wishing to donate money instead of supplies, may do so through the Community Foundation website, www.cfmt.org/williamson-gives.

Brooke Wanser is the associate editor for the Franklin Home Page, and can be reached at brooke.wanser@homepagemediagroup.com. Follow her on Twitter at @BWanser_writes.