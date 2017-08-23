School resource officers plead for students to drive safely

By SARAH GRACE TAYLOR

Along with the Williamson County School Board and Sheriff’s Office, School Resource Officers at high schools across the county are joining together to ask students to put down their phones and drive safely.

After six WCS students died in traffic accidents in the past 18 months, members of the schools community have implemented various precautionary steps to teach students the dangers of distracted driving. Most recently, WCS debuted an ad Wednesday in which SROs warn students about distracted driving.

Jonathan Couey, a sheriff’s deputy and SRO at Renaissance High School, says students are rattled when they lose a classmate, but quickly go back to bad driving habits.

“I would say that after a fatality of someone they know, those things weigh heavily on the students for a while, but after time, like everything else, we get back into those bad habits,” Couey said. “With these videos, and other initiatives that we’re taking to reinforce those, we hope to just keep those good habits going.”

For Superintendent Mike Looney, parents’ involvement and example plays the biggest role in students driving safely.

“Students learn from their parents and other role models so if mom and dad are texting and reading things on their cellphones while they’re driving, then students are going to think it’s OK,” Looney said. “That’s why it’s so important that we engage our parents in this discussion as well.”

At the end of last school year, Looney began a program through which all new drivers must take a distracted driving course to be allowed to park on school grounds. This free, one-hour course is different than a drivers education course in that it focuses on safety, not teaching students to drive.

As a part of the course, students must sign agreements and discuss parameters of having distractions in the car with their parents.

“Parents are a critical partner in this conversation,” Looney added. From the schools’ perspective, our job is to support the parents in helping establish parameters and reinforcing them while students are parking on school ground.”

According to Looney, all of the new drivers in the county have taken the driver’s safety course for the 2017-18 school year, but the county will continue to remind students of the dangers of distracted driving by airing these ads in schools.