School system honors students heading into the military in 2017

More than three dozen Williamson County students who will be entering the military upon graduation were recognized May 2 at the district’s annual Military Signing Ceremony.

WCS Superintendent Dr. Mike Looney, a retired Marine himself, came up with the idea for the event several years ago.

“This is absolutely my favorite event every year,” Looney told the students. “You’re going to make some longtime friends and make some memories that will last a lifetime.”

Thirty-seven students who have chosen military careers, either by signing on for active service or being accepted into one of the country’s military academies or in the reserve, were on hand for this special ceremony. Many of them were joined by friends and family as the district celebrated their decision to serve their country.

For some students, the calling to serve has always existed.

“It’s just something that I’ve kind of had since I was a little kid and something I’ve known I wanted to do for a long time,” said Brentwood High Naval Academy commitment Graham Brothers. “I can’t really explain it.”

For others, the choice to serve is a family tradition.

“It’s a family thing,” said BHS Air Force Academy commitment Riley Graves. “My mom went there; my dad was in the Air Force; my brother graduated from the Academy; and my sister is currently there.”

No matter what branch they are going to or their reasons for choosing to be in the military, students were proud to be recognized for choosing to serve.

“I think it stands out because you don’t typically see it,” said Summit student and Marine Corps commitment Brad Coles. “Normally people are recognized for going to college, so I really appreciate getting recognized for serving the country.”