School times will change for this coming school year

By WCS InFocus

Williamson County Schools start and dismissal times for the 2017-18 school year will be different than in years past.

“In response to community and School Board concerns about the research indicating social and emotional benefits in allowing adolescents to sleep later, we have decided to make the first bell for all high schools 7:40 a.m.,” said Superintendent Dr. Mike Looney, who first shared the news with the School Board at its April 13 work session.

As a result, the first bell for all middle and high schools will be no earlier than 7:40 a.m.

Because the district does not have the resources to transport elementary, middle and high school students all at once, elementary students will also begin the school day at a later time.

“We know this will be a significant change for many of our families,” Looney said. “We will continue to gather information and evaluate the change, and I will report back to the School Board in the spring.”

The first day of school for Williamson County Schools is Thursday, Aug. 10.

Below is a list of school start/dismissal times for the 2017-18 school year.