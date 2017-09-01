Schools weather heavy rain, but Westwood Elementary closed after minor flooding

By SARAH GRACE TAYLOR

After a night of rains and winds left over from Tropical Storm Harvey, Williamson County Schools ran as normal, except for one.

Westwood Elementary was closed Friday due to shallow flooding from Thursday night storms.

After severe storms and tornado and flood warnings swept through the county, Westwood Elementary was left with minor flooding in some hallways.

According to Williamson County Schools Communication Director Carol Birdsong, the flooding was in most classroom hallways but did not make it to the library, gym, cafeteria or main offices.

“Our maintenance department has been all hands on deck, and they will be there all weekend,” Birdsong said Friday.

With no known permanent damage, Westwood will likely reopen on Tuesday after the Labor Day holiday.

Aside from parking lot flooding at Fairview High School which has gone down Friday morning, the storms did not affect other WCS schools, and Friday night football games were still on the schedule.