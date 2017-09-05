20th annual fall butterfly count to be held tomorrow at Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary

By LANDON WOODROOF

Twenty years ago a group of local butterfly enthusiasts got together and decided to start counting their favorite flying insect.

These counts, which occur three times a year, are reported to the North American Butterfly Association for use in a database used by researchers and scientists.

For a count to be official and reported to the NABA it has to encompass a 15 mile diameter circle. When the group of butterfly fans was first thinking of where to center there count, Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary seemed the natural spot. Edwin and Percy Warner Parks, Radnor Lake and Ellington Agricultural center were all relatively close and could be utilized for the count.

This year’s fall butterfly count will take place Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary. A count will also take off from the Warner Park Nature Center. The cost is $3.

“It’s hard to say what we’ll really see tomorrow because the weather has cooled off considerably in the last week,” Nancy Garden, who is organizing the count at Owl’s Hill, said.

Not that any season’s count is entirely predictable, but that is a part of the fun of butterfly counting.

“It’s different every time you go out,” Garden said. “You see different things, different behavior, different butterflies.”

Despite the event’s name, the butterfly count involves more than just simple counting. Participants try their best to make as exact an identification of each butterfly, taking photos when possible.

“We identify them preferably to the species,” Garden said. “Sometimes you can’t get any closer than it’s a swallowtail, but we try to get down to the species.”

Some degree of uncertainty aside, Garden said there are some butterfly species that she is expecting to see tomorrow at Owl’s Hill.

There is the satyr, for instance. And two species that have been given loving nicknames by local counters.

One is the Gulf fritillary.

“A lot of people call it the UT butterfly because it’s very orange and on the underside it has these white silver spots,” she said. “That isn’t a national designation by any means.”

Another species likely to be sighted is the silver-spotted skipper.

“Those of us who live in the Nashville area think it looks like a guitar, so among ourselves we call it the Nashville skipper,” Garden said.

Steps are taken to ensure the integrity of the data collected. The NABA as well as state representatives check that nothing is amiss with the counts, which occur across the country.

“If we put down we saw a California sister, which is a California butterfly, they’d call me and say, Who saw that, do you have any pictures?” Garden said.

The counts are not only a source of data, they are also a means of having a good time. In her 20th year counting, Garden discussed the joy she got out of these regular ventures into nature.

“It’s really fun,” she said. “Because it changes during the year, and they’re really pretty. There’s lots of different kinds. A lot of times you can see them doing different things. You see them laying eggs. You see them nectaring on flowers. You look for eggs. You look for caterpillars. You look for the chrysalis if you find the right plants.”

Of course, the counts are not all about butterflies. Besides the insects themselves, there are the counters. Garden said that butterfly counting was especially conducive to conversation.

“One thing that we like about it is we can chat while we do it because unlike a lot of other animals you look at, your voice is not going to scare them,” Garden said. “You’re more concerned about not throwing your shadow on them” because then they might think you are a predator.

People interested in trying their hand at butterfly counting are welcome to show up either at Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary or the Warner Park Nature Center tomorrow morning. Garden said the count would begin at Owl’s Hill at 10 a.m. She recommended that people get there a little early. She said people who wanted to take part in the count at Warner Park should get there around 9:30 a.m.

Garden said prospective counters could contact her at nancygarden@comcast.net and could contact Melissa Donahue at the Warner Park Nature Center at melissa.donahue@nashville.gov