Season’s last Sunset Concert at Carnton features Journey tribute band

Resurrection: A Journey Tribute, returns to The Battle of Franklin Trust’s annual Sunset Concert Series at Carnton on Sunday evening, for the final show of the season.

The Sunset Concert Series is a family-friendly, summer tradition providing outdoor concerts on the east lawn of the Carnton antebellum mansion.

Event gates open at 5 p.m. and concerts take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Guests may bring chairs, blankets and picnics. Food and beverage, including alcohol, is permitted.

Temperatures are expected to be in the low 80s at showtime, with a 0% chance of rain.

Food trucks and a drink tent with beer, wine and mint juleps will also be on-site.

Pets, tents and grills are not allowed.

Parking is free and available on-site. Tickets purchased in advance are $5 for children ages 6-15 and $10 for adults. Tickets are also available at the gate for $12. Tickets may be purchased ahead of time at Carnton or Carter House, as well as online at www.boft.org.

Carnton, which was caught up in the 1864 Battle of Franklin and its aftermath, is at 1345 Eastern Flank Circle, Franklin, TN 37064.