June 19, 2017

Second-ever Sip and Savor offers a relaxing evening in Thompson’s Station

Sip and Savor at The Station returned to Thompson’s Station on Saturday night with a full complement of brewers, distillers, restaurants and food purveyors entertaining an estimated 600 guests in the de facto town square of the rural enclave.

sip and savor
Clear skies and a gentle sunset were part of the Sip and Savor success. // MARK COOK

The Rotary Club of Spring Hill/Thompson’s Station for the second time hosted the food and drink festival, rasing money for the civid group’s philanthropic projects in the area. One of the main Rotary efforts is Partners 4 Parks, which aims to expand parks and green space in Thompson’s Station and Spring Hill.

Maury Regional Health was the marquee sponsor, underscoring the benefits of active life styles.

Though temperatures were on the warm side, the weather cooperated for the event, held between the town’s namesake train depot, Circa Restaurant, and H. Clark Distillery.

 

sip and savor
Outdoor dining was popular at Circa during the event. // MARK COOK
sip and savor
Circa was offering samples of pulled pork on cornbread with greens. // MARK COOK

 

 

 

 

 

 

sip and savor
The Station Wine and Spirits wine tent was a popular destination. // MARK COOK
sip and savor
Patrons begin to gather at “Whiskey Way,” near H. Clark Distillery. // MARK COOK

 

 

sip and savor
Guests chat about beer being sampled at the Wild Hare Beer and the Yee Haw Brewing booths. // GENEVIEVE COOK
sip and savor
Volunteers help staff the busy wine tent, which sported the longest table at the event. // MARK COOK

 

 

 

sip and savor
Austin Tyler Jones, a singer/songwriter from Columbia, performs for the crowd near the depot. // MARK COOK
sip and savor
Tennessee Brew Works of Nashville sampled their products and gave out swag. // MARK COOK
sip and savor
Bold Rock Cider from Nellysford, Va., which offers a menu of hard ciders, was a popular vendor. // MARK COOK
sip and savor
Andy’s Frozen Custard was among the food vendors offering sweet treats at the event. // MARK COOK

