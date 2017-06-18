Second-ever Sip and Savor offers a relaxing evening in Thompson’s Station

Sip and Savor at The Station returned to Thompson’s Station on Saturday night with a full complement of brewers, distillers, restaurants and food purveyors entertaining an estimated 600 guests in the de facto town square of the rural enclave.

The Rotary Club of Spring Hill/Thompson’s Station for the second time hosted the food and drink festival, rasing money for the civid group’s philanthropic projects in the area. One of the main Rotary efforts is Partners 4 Parks, which aims to expand parks and green space in Thompson’s Station and Spring Hill.

Maury Regional Health was the marquee sponsor, underscoring the benefits of active life styles.

Though temperatures were on the warm side, the weather cooperated for the event, held between the town’s namesake train depot, Circa Restaurant, and H. Clark Distillery.