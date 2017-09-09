Second-half collapse dooms Spring Hill against Riverdale

A scoreless second half led to the downfall of the Spring Hill Raiders (3-1) in Friday’s matchup at Riverdale.

After entering halftime with a three-point lead, the Raiders gave up 28 unanswered points en route to a 49-24 loss.

Spring Hill running back Dontae Smith rushed for 221 yards and two touchdowns, while Riverdale running back Savion Davis racked up 250 rushing yards and four scores.

The Raiders opened the scoring a minute into the contest with a 1-yard touchdown pass from quarterback TJ Ennis to Javari Braden.

Davis tied the game just over three minutes later with a 24-yard touchdown dash.

Spring Hill regained the lead with a 29-yard field goal from Brenton Bernshaw four minutes into the second quarter, but Riverdale’s Michael Scruggs responded in the ensuing drive with a 73-yard touchdown for a 14-10 lead.

Smith ran for an 8-yard touchdown a minute later to push Spring Hill back ahead.

Riverdale’s Taylor Yancey scored on a 21-yard run for a 21-17 lead with 4:28 left in the half.

Smith sent Spring Hill into halftime with a 24-21 advantage after he scored on a 70-yard run with 14 seconds left in the half.

Yancey scored the go-ahead touchdown from 1-yard out with 9:22 left in the third quarter.

Davis then piled on touchdown runs of 23, 59 and 29 yards to close the game.

Riverdale finished with 440 rushing yards on 40 attempts.

Spring Hill returns to action Friday, Sept. 15, with a home matchup against Tullahoma (2-2).