Second-half surge sends Brentwood past McGavock

By JUSTIN ANDERSON | Photos by DOUG HOSLER

The Brentwood Bruins (10-1) overcame a sluggish start to deliver a 36-7 onslaught against McGavock in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs Friday.

Brentwood pulled away with 24 unanswered points in the second half for the victory.

“We have to be a more disciplined football team,” Ron Crawford said. “I’m proud of the way our guys fought after a slow start, and we have another week ahead of us.”

Brentwood quarterback Carson Shacklett, a Class 6A Tennessee Titans Mr. Football semifinalist, registered 205 passing yards and three touchdowns (1 run).

His 9-yard touchdown strike to wide receiver Parker Bullion gave the Bruins a 9-0 lead early in the second quarter.

Kicker Matthew Phillips knocked a 37-yard field goal for a 12-0 lead with three minutes left in the first half.

The only Raider touchdown came on a bizarre play with a minute left in the frame. Quarterback Tykerius Kirk threw up a Hail Mary over the middle of the field. The ball was tipped by a Bruin defender and fell into the hands of Raider receiver Elijah Woldermariam, who took it all the way to the house for an 82-yard touchdown.

The Raiders went into the half only trailing 12-7, but the Bruins came out and delivered a strong second half.

Shacklett opened up the scoring by taking a draw 21-yards to give the Bruins a 19-7 lead.

After a Bruin field-goal and a stop by the Brentwood defense, Shacklett hit Grant Yocam for a 14-yard touchdown, making it 26-7.

The finishing touch on the victory came when Bruin tail back Carter McKechnie found a hole and scampered 38-yards for a score.

Brentwood will travel to Cane Ridge next Friday in the second round of the playoffs. The Bruins beat the Ravens 41-21 in Week 2 of the regular season.