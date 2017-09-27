Home stagers finish second part of children’s home makeover

By LANDON WOODROOF

Several weeks ago, local members of the Real Estate Staging Association started working on a project a little different than their usual jobs. At the suggestion of Amy Greenman, the expert stagers turned their attention to redecorating two of the girls’ cottages at the Brentwood campus of the Tennessee Baptist Children’s Homes. Greenman lives on the campus with her husband, Rees, a social worker.

The redesign of one cottage was the subject of a Home Page article on Sept. 14. The stagers’ work drew rave reviews from the cottages house parents and from the girls who lived there.

At that point, though, RESA’s work was only halfway done. Several other stagers still had one more cottage to make over.

The Home Page checked in with these RESA members several days ago to see what they had accomplished in the second cottage.

“The whole time we’re doing it, we just want to see the girls’ faces,” RESA member Kim Pearse said. She and the other stagers had worked a week in the home to get their rooms finished.

Much like in the first cottage, the goal was to make the cottage lighter and homier. Lightbulbs were replaced, walls and furniture were repainted and new artwork was hung on the walls.

Along the way, the stagers got a lot of help from volunteers.

“The outpouring of support we got for this from our painters, we didn’t have to tell anybody more than once,” Pearse said. They were all immediately happy to assist.

“I’ve been wanting to do this project forever,” current Greater Nashville RESA Chapter President Amanda Carlson said.

She loved not only the feeling that she was doing something to help the girls in the home, but also the freedom that came from being able to work on a project guided basically only by her own imagination.

Carlson said the RESA members may work on some of the boys’ cottages next year, “which will be so awesome,” she said. “It’s a totally different vibe.”

This second girls cottage is a relief home, meaning that it is where girls come to live for a week at a time after two weeks are spent at their other home. The first girls to see this house were coming from the already redesigned cottage, so they had some idea of what to expect.

That is more knowledge than house dad Brandon Everhart had when he first heard about the project.

“I had no idea they were actually going to design a room,” he said. “I thought they were going to paint and buy curtains, curtains if we were lucky.”

He realized the extent of the RESA members’ plans when he went to help move some furniture in the other cottage while redecorating work was being done there.

“My jaw hit the floor, I couldn’t believe it,” he said.

Brandon lives in the relief house full time with his wife, Jennifer, and their daughter, Mercy Rose, 3.

Jennifer was overwhelmed by the generosity and talent of the women who worked in their cottage.

“We’ve had groups who have come in and done wonderful work here, but these ladies, their level of skill and their level of taste is something that these girls would never get to experience if they had not so graciously donated their time and their service,” she said.

Jennifer is beyond grateful that the RESA members donated their time to this effort.

“I could go to Target and buy some knick-knacks, but I could never do what these women have done, and it makes me incredibly happy that someone saw the importance of putting beauty into these kids’ lives,” she said.

That feeling that her girls deserve the very best animates Jennifer’s discussion of the project. Just because some of her girls have had to make do with less in their lives, does not mean that they should be content with less.

“I love that these girls are walking into rooms that look like something they would see if they opened a magazine,” she said. “Because many of our girls have not even known the security of living in a secure place, so not only to have something secure but beautiful is foreign to a lot of them. Life is more than just surviving. It’s more than just the bare minimum, and being able to give that to them in such a tangible way is just amazing.”

“Now we’ve just got to keep [the rooms] clean,” Brandon said.