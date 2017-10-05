Section of Interstate 24 closed this weekend for bridge replacement, expect traffic

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will temporarily close a portion of I-24 on the downtown interstate loop for a bridge replacement and rehabilitation project this weekend.

The section of road will be closed Friday, October 6 at 8 p.m. through Monday, October 9 at 6 a.m.

The work will require a complete closure of I-24 from the I-40 split east of downtown Nashville to the I-65 split north of downtown Nashville. Officials will divert traffic onto I-65 and I-40.

During the closures, drivers should expect congestion on the interstates around downtown Nashville, as well as local routes in the East Nashville area.

TDOT will use its overhead signs to direct motorists around the closure. TDOT is advising drivers to be alert and follow the directions. Law enforcement officers will be on site in the work zone to provide traffic control.

This is the second of at least four weekends that crews will need to shut down this portion of I-24. The work is part of a $28.5 million project to replace the I-24 Oldham Street and Spring Street bridges, as well as make other maintenance improvements along the corridor.

Workers will replace the bridge using Accelerated Bridge Construction (ABC) methods. This will speed up construction and repair of highways and bridges by allowing short-term, total road or bridge closures to allow crews the space to do their jobs and the ability to work around the clock.

For more information about this project, including detour maps, visit www.tn.gov/tdot/topic/interstate-24-bridge-rehabilitation.