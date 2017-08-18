Seigenthaler dismissed as Athletic Director, coach following BHS investigation

By SARAH GRACE TAYLOR

Brentwood High School Athletic Director Ron Seigenthaler was dismissed from his coaching and AD positions Friday following an investigation involving the use of BHS facilities by private coaches.

According to a release from Assistant Communications irector Cory Mason, Seigenthaler has been removed as AD and head girls basketball coach.

An internal investigation found multiple violations of facilities use policies over the years that render him unable to continue his athletic duties. As an example, Mr. Seignthaler failed to process paperwork or payment for facilities use and site supervision as required by School Board policy. As a result, funds were returned to the organization utilizing the school facility,” Brentwood High Principal, Kevin Keidel, said.

The investigation comes after WCS banned volunteer track coach Guy Avery for providing paid training to BHS athletes he was coaching through the school.

Seignthaler will maintain his position as a teacher, according to the release.

Seigenthaler is quoted in the release as saying, “I accept and respect Mr. Keidel’s decision.”

This is a developing story.