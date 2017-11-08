Friends of the Nolensville Library Book sale continues through Saturday

Photo: The book sale is held in the gym of the Historic Nolensville School.

By LANDON WOODROOF

The Friends of the Nolensville Public Library is holding its semi-annual book sale this week to raise funds for the Nolensville branch of the Williamson County Public Library.

The sale started Wednesday morning and will continue through Saturday. It is being held in the gymnasium of the Historic Nolensville School and runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday.

Traci Hooper, president of the Friends of the Nolensville Public Library, said that the sale raises money for the library’s public programs. Those include summer reading programs, story times, puppet shows and other activities like the library’s Lego Club.

The sale includes both hardcover and softcover books from a wide variety of genres, as well as puzzles, games, DVDs and CDs. The prices range from $2 for hardcover books to 25 cents for small kids books and mass market paperbacks.

On Saturday, shoppers can fill a bag of books of their choice for $5.

The Historic Nolensville School is located at 7248 Nolensville Road right across from the intersection with Sunset Road.